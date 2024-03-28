The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
The Sage Group Stock Down 0.5 %
SGPYY opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36.
About The Sage Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Sage Group
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.