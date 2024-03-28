The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Sage Group Stock Down 0.5 %

SGPYY opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

