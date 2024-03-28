The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $42.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.13.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
