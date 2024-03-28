Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF) Short Interest Update

Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 10,100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Tikehau Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TKKHF opened at C$23.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.19. Tikehau Capital has a 1 year low of C$22.40 and a 1 year high of C$23.30.

Get Tikehau Capital alerts:

Tikehau Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tikehau Capital is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in providing a full range of financing products including senior secured loans, equity, senior debt, unitranche, mezzanine, and preferred shares. The firm seeks to make early stage, mezzanine, and turnaround investments and manage long-term capital for institutional and private investors in various asset classes including credit, listed, private equity, and real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Tikehau Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tikehau Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.