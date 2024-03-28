Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF) Short Interest Update

Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 10,100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Tikehau Capital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TKKHF opened at C$23.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.19. Tikehau Capital has a 1 year low of C$22.40 and a 1 year high of C$23.30.
Tikehau Capital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tikehau Capital
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Tikehau Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tikehau Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.