TMX Group (TSE:X) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$41.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$36.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.57.

TMX Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$36.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$26.58 and a 52-week high of C$36.93.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6204276 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

