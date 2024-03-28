Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1199 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Tomra Systems ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Down 2.0 %

TMRAY stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $16.86.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

