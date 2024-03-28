Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.44

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.44 and traded as high as $31.15. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 3,367 shares traded.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTP. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 18,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.