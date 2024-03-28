Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.44

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.44 and traded as high as $31.15. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 3,367 shares traded.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
