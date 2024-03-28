Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

TT stock opened at $299.71 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $305.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.55.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

