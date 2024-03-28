TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) versus Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Critical Comparison

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) and TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rigetti Computing and TransAct Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A TransAct Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

TransAct Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.54%. Given TransAct Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransAct Technologies is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $12.01 million N/A N/A N/A N/A TransAct Technologies $72.63 million 0.73 $4.75 million $0.47 11.36

This table compares Rigetti Computing and TransAct Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TransAct Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and TransAct Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A TransAct Technologies 6.54% 15.96% 11.23%

Summary

TransAct Technologies beats Rigetti Computing on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents. The company also provides consumable products, including POS receipt paper, inkjet cartridges, ribbons, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts and accessories; and maintenance and repair services. In addition, it offers EPICENTRAL print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services, as well as spare parts and accessories. Further, the company provides BOHA! terminal that combines hardware and software components in a device that includes an operating system, touchscreen, and one or two thermal print mechanisms. It markets its products under the TransAct, BOHA!, AccuDate, Ithaca, and EPICENTRAL brands for food service technology, point of sale automation, and casino and gaming markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users through its Webstore transactsupplies.com. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

