Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $37.94.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

