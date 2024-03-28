Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKCP) Stock Price Down 0%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.18. 1,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Triumph Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

