Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFINP) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 1,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.