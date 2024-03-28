Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.24% from the company’s previous close.

GMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

