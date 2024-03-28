Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 85.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of OABI opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $626.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. OmniAb has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,167,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,908,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,096,687.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OmniAb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,869,000 after acquiring an additional 155,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OmniAb by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of OmniAb by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of OmniAb by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 113,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

