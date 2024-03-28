U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, April 1st

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 1st.

U Power Price Performance

Shares of UCAR stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. U Power has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCAR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U Power in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in U Power in the third quarter worth $183,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U Power in the second quarter worth $271,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in U Power in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in U Power in the second quarter worth $76,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

