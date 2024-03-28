U Power Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 1st (NASDAQ:UCAR)

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 1st.

U Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCAR opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. U Power has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of U Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of U Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of U Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

