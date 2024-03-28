United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 2.63 and last traded at 2.63. 5,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 55,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.64.
United Maritime Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.52.
United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter. United Maritime had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of 11.55 million for the quarter.
United Maritime Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of United Maritime
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Maritime by 20.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of United Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of United Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Maritime Company Profile
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Maritime
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.