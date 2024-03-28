United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 2.63 and last traded at 2.63. 5,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 55,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.64.

United Maritime Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.52.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter. United Maritime had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of 11.55 million for the quarter.

United Maritime Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Maritime

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. United Maritime’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Maritime by 20.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of United Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of United Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Maritime Company Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

