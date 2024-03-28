United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEAGet Free Report) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 2.63 and last traded at 2.63. 5,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 55,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.52.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter. United Maritime had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of 11.55 million for the quarter.

United Maritime Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. United Maritime’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Institutional Trading of United Maritime

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Maritime by 20.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of United Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of United Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Maritime Company Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

