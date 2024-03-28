United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 0.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as high as $146.76 and last traded at $144.93. Approximately 2,032,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,330,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.79.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPS. TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.81.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.