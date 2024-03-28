Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEA opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

