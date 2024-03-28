Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Decreased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VUG opened at $345.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.32 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.