Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $120.54 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $120.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average is $109.21.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

