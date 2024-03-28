Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Decreased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.6% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $259.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $196.14 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

