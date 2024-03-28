Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of VANQ opened at GBX 54.25 ($0.69) on Thursday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 43.15 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 243.20 ($3.07). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.15 million, a PE ratio of 348.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VANQ shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

