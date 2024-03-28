Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Up 0.6%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.33. 20,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 10,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Vapotherm Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.15.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vapotherm

Vapotherm Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers High Velocity Therapy systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, and Precision Flow Classic which delivers non-invasive ventilatory support to patients by providing heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.