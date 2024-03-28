Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Up 0.6%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.33. 20,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 10,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Vapotherm Trading Up 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.15.
Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Vapotherm
Vapotherm Company Profile
Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers High Velocity Therapy systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, and Precision Flow Classic which delivers non-invasive ventilatory support to patients by providing heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vapotherm
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.