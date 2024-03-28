Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) vs. Corning (NYSE:GLW) Critical Analysis

Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) and Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Venture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Corning shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Corning shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Venture and Corning’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venture N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corning $12.59 billion 2.24 $581.00 million $0.67 49.28

Analyst Ratings

Corning has higher revenue and earnings than Venture.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Venture and Corning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venture 0 0 0 0 N/A Corning 1 4 3 0 2.25

Corning has a consensus price target of $32.88, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. Given Corning’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corning is more favorable than Venture.

Profitability

This table compares Venture and Corning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venture N/A N/A N/A Corning 4.62% 12.31% 5.12%

Summary

Corning beats Venture on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venture

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments. The company is also involved in the provision of engineering, customization, logistics, and repair services; information system development and support services; design solutions and services; administrative and technical, and management services; and manufacturing, product design and development, engineering, and supply-chain management services. In addition, it engages in the manufacturing, fabricating, and dealing of precision plastic tools, components and sub-assemblies; design, customization, and marketing of tool-making and precision engineering solutions; manufacture of plastic injection molds and moldings with secondary processes and subassembly; manufacture of high technology products; and import and export of electronic parts, components, equipment, devices, and instruments. Further, the company wholesales computer hardware and peripheral equipment; manufactures and repairs engineering and scientific instruments; and manufactures and sells data and telecommunications products in industrial electronics industries. Venture Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices. Its Optical Communications segment provides optical fibers and cables; and hardware and equipment products, such as cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for the telecommunications industry, businesses, governments, and individuals. The company's Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that offer material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, crystals, precision metrology instruments, and software, as well as glass wafers and substrates, tinted sunglasses, and radiation shielding products for various markets comprising mobile consumer electronics, semiconductor equipment optics and consumables, aerospace and defense optics, radiation shielding products, sunglasses, and telecommunications components. Its Environmental Technologies segment provides ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile, gasoline, and diesel applications. The company's Life Sciences segment offers laboratory products, including consumables, such as plastic vessels, liquid handling plastics, specialty surfaces, cell culture media, and serum, as well as general labware, and glassware and equipment under the Corning, Pyrex, Falcon, and Axygen brands. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

