Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $233.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $184.04 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,515. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,826,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,919,008,000 after purchasing an additional 170,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.