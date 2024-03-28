Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on March 29th

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1438 per share on Friday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VGSR opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

