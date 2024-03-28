VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) PT Raised to C$12.70 at Cormark

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of VerticalScope from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded VerticalScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.
VerticalScope Company Profile
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.
