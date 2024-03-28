VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSB opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $342.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 500.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,679 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

