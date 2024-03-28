Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT Raised to $125.00 at BTIG Research

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VKTX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.59 and a beta of 1.06. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after purchasing an additional 97,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 525,296 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

