VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.57

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.57 and traded as high as $80.14. VSE shares last traded at $79.94, with a volume of 112,965 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSEC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Get VSE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VSE

VSE Stock Performance

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in VSE by 18.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in VSE by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in VSE by 6.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in VSE by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in VSE by 4.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.