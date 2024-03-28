Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

WKRCF stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann, and Enar brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products; light towers; generators; pumps; and heaters.

