Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 1st

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UMMA stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.

About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

