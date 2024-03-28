Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0313 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance

HLAL stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $48.72.

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

