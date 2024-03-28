Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WD. StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD opened at $100.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.52. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $88.14.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,978.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $179,523.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,074 shares of company stock worth $6,288,055 in the last ninety days. 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

