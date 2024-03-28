Wedbush Comments on Nuvation Bio Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Nuvation Bio in a report released on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04.

NUVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.40 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on NUVB

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 37.5 %

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.19. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.06.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,908 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $1,980,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 971.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 826,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.