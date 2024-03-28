Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATXS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $746.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 801,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 545,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 473.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,141 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

