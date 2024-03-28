Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Update

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 332.4% from the February 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WEG Stock Up 0.8 %

WEGZY opened at $7.71 on Thursday. WEG has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.

WEG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. WEG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

