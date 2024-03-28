Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the February 29th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wesfarmers Price Performance

Shares of WFAFY stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.85.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

Wesfarmers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.