West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

West Shore Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS WSSH opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. West Shore Bank has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

West Shore Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from West Shore Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About West Shore Bank

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

