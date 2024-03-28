Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Down 1.6%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 6,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 19,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.