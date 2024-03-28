Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$13.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

TSE WCP opened at C$10.19 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$11.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$914.10 million during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1399317 EPS for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,416.91. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

