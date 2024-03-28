William Blair Weighs in on Fastenal’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.