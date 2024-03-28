Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $40.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WMB. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.09.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE WMB opened at $38.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. Williams Companies has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.