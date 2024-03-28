Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $15.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.04 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.31.

Shares of WSM opened at $314.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $317.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,174. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

