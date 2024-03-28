Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $275.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

