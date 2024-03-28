Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Up 145.5% in March

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wilmar International Stock Performance
Wilmar International stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. Wilmar International has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92.
About Wilmar International
