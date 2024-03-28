Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $260.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.11.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WING. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Wingstop
Insider Transactions at Wingstop
Institutional Trading of Wingstop
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.
Wingstop Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ WING opened at $365.88 on Monday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $375.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.69, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.76.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wingstop
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.