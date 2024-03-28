Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $260.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WINGGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WING. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $365.88 on Monday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $375.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.69, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WINGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

