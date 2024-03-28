Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $260.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WING. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $365.88 on Monday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $375.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.69, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

