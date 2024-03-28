Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the February 29th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.6 days.
Winpak Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WIPKF opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. Winpak has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $34.15.
Winpak Company Profile
