Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the February 29th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.6 days.

Winpak Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WIPKF opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. Winpak has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $34.15.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

