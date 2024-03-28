WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.82 and last traded at $41.82. 181,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 323,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEM. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 29.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 56.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

