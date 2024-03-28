Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Woolworths Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:WLWHY opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. Woolworths has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

